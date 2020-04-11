I can read only Good Friday. I’m getting a lot or error messages 400 and 404 when trying to log on to this site. My computer i guess.
Peter’s remarks on modern Gnostic fantasies made me think about modern physics which seems to have departed reality into ideas that cannot possibly be empirically tested (parallel universes for a start). Then there’s the Big Bang theory. The Big Bang theory was first proposed in Genesis: ‘Let there be light’. It makes no logical or physical sense and raises the theological question: how could an infinite deity add something to itself?
What existed before the Big Bang? Was it infinite and eternal? What came along and exploded it and how was that possible? Something cannot come into existence from nothing. Where were these substances or parcels of energy located, and if they are now the material of an expanding universe, what is it expanding into? Nothing? So where has that come from?
Is it not more plausible that what exists now has always existed; that time could not begin since a beginning implies the existence of time; and that the universe is unique, infinite and eternal? Melissus of Samos put questions like these in the 4th century BC and to my (limited) mind they await an answer.
Thanks for this Rev. Several minutes without thinking about you know what.
Dear Rev.
No time to read your (^) meditations this morning, but hope to do so tomorrow, Satan having arranged to lock down the entire One True Church on Easter Sunday for the first time in history.
I hope your new Pensées match up to your old Eternal Life pieces. I still have your short August 2014 SR essay concerning “the veridical nature of near death experiences” (pp.28-29).
Lovely word – veridical. Must remember to add it to my commonplace book just after ultracrepidarian, made known to me some years back by your friend and colleague, T. Dalrymple.
