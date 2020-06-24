How BLM will convert Britain into a grasser’s society

A radical Maoist group called Black Lives Matter has seized control of the public conscience by defining anybody who is not white as a member of an exploited class and white male society as the – albeit unwitting – exploiting class. In consequence if you are white, especially a man, and oppose BLM then you are in danger of being denounced as a ‘racist’ a catch all term like ‘witch’ in the Middle Ages, which these days has very serious consequences.

Meanwhile the public, cowed by fears of being denounced as racist, go about their shopping and plan their summer holidays pretending it all isn’t happening. After all, all one of your fellow workers has to do is to denounce you to your boss as a racist and you are out of your job, one you might have held for years. Many of the big supermarkets have kicked out employees for the most innocent of remarks.

BLM’s ultimate aim of course, like all radical Maoist groups, is not to create a racially harmonious society but to establish a propertyless socialist society governed by street committees and people’s militia. The exploiting class, who happen to be white in this case, will have their property seized and will be sent for re-education. There is no escaping your colour. Such an idea will not work but the damage to our society will be incalculable.

Many of our young people, entranced by the idea of instant racial equality, and infused with feelings of racial guilt from their early childhood, as well as the effects of lockdown, are only too glad to take to the fresh air in support of BLM.

So, every Sunday, aided by their willing white collaborators, the BLM movement advances down the streets of our cities gaining more and more adherents from the very class they aim to destroy, and whose property they intend to seize.

Demonstrations, street fighting, public denunciations of class enemies, destruction of statues continue. Thanks to BLM the re-cataloguing our libraries to remove their overriding emphasis on western white culture is now under way in our public schools, state libraries and universities supervised and by whom we do not know or by whose authority. By September we will have an entirely different history written by unknown hands.

BLM’s aims may seem fanciful and utopian, and often tried before with disastrous results, Soviet Russia, Mao China, Venezuela Cuba and so forth, but will they succeed ? In so far as people will start to feel more and more frightened of talking to each other openly for fear of being denounced, BLM will succeed, thus converting a racially tolerant, open harmonious society into a closed and frightened one. I for one like many others will lose a lot of my non white friends for fear of giving them unintended offence, or offence prescribed by law.

Subscribe to the quarterly print magazine

Subscribe to the quarterly digital magazine