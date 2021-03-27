Professor John Vincent.’ An early case of cancellation

Extract from his TIMES Obituary 27th March 2021 ‘Mrs Thatcher is the point at which all snobberies meet, intellectual snobbery, social snobbery, the snobbery about scientists among those educated in the arts, the snobbery of the metropolis about the provincial, the snobbery of the south about the north, and the snobbery of men about career women.’

Comment by the Editor of the Salisbury Review. Professor Vincent who wrote for the Salisbury Review, and forced to flee from a lecture hall in 1986 by a gang of 300 left wing students, was an early case of cancellation. I can well imagine Vincent writing the same of Trump as he did of Thatcher. The motives of Trump’s critics are identical.