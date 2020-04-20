The Covid shutdown, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, is costing £2.5 billion a day in lost production.
Today, we could have paid 100,000 extra nurses an annual salary of £25,000 a year.
Tomorrow, £2.5 billion would have mended every pot hole, on every road in Britain.
On Wednesday, we could have built six sparkling new hospitals.
On Thursday, we could have purchased four hundred new tanks.
On Friday, Labour’s complete tuition fee cut could have been completed.
On Saturday, 400,000 state pensions would have been funded.
And on Sunday – you chose – it’s just a lot of naughts. Maybe we could have added 100,000 new immigration staff and coast guards to defend our borders
All around the world a hush has decended – except for the sound of money being created from thin air. In America, the govenment has spent (lost), more in the past four weeks than on the Iraq and the Afghanistan wars over ten years.
Does that mean that a soldier’s life is worth 100 times less than a Covid life?
In her cost benefit analysis, Catherine has not revealed the value/opportunity cost she puts on the lives of those who would have died had the virus been allowed to rip through the community in pursuit of ‘herd immunity’. While we’re at it, we might question the cost of keeping alive the elderly, the infirm, the handicapped, the terminally ill etc. They’re all a burden on society. As for incarcerating prisoners instead of dispatching them, don’t get me going. So many other ways we could have used that money.