The Covid shutdown, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, is costing £2.5 billion a day in lost production.

Today, we could have paid 100,000 extra nurses an annual salary of £25,000 a year.

Tomorrow, £2.5 billion would have mended every pot hole, on every road in Britain.

On Wednesday, we could have built six sparkling new hospitals.

On Thursday, we could have purchased four hundred new tanks.

On Friday, Labour’s complete tuition fee cut could have been completed.

On Saturday, 400,000 state pensions would have been funded.

And on Sunday – you chose – it’s just a lot of naughts. Maybe we could have added 100,000 new immigration staff and coast guards to defend our borders

All around the world a hush has decended – except for the sound of money being created from thin air. In America, the govenment has spent (lost), more in the past four weeks than on the Iraq and the Afghanistan wars over ten years.

Does that mean that a soldier’s life is worth 100 times less than a Covid life?

