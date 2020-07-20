UK’s measures against Covid 19 : Boris was right?

The common sense interpretation of the above data is that compared with the US, South America and South Africa, broadly speaking UK policy on the containment of the virus has been correct. Boris Johnson has not ‘lost his grip’ and government policies are a vindication for British pragmatism.

An alternative explanation is that the figures show a common form of behaviour among dangerous viruses: They arrive, kill a lot of vulnerable people and then weaken (attenuate) as they pass through the population. Like human beings viruses prefer to keep their food alive, so we may have reached a point where Covid 19 will stop killing us in large numbers and settle down to snacking.

(I suspect a bit of both; government restrictions and ‘normal’ viral behaviour)

Nobody had much of an idea of what we were facing at the start of this outbreak, and it would have been the height of folly not to implement social distancing, hand washing and masks which are the normal way infectious diseases are handled in routine hospital practice.

In my experience I have never seen anybody kill anybody by washing his or her hands, keeping a distance or wearing a mask. In different situations on the other hand I have seen people die from the reverse.