No sign of armchair anti immigration conservatives in this footage. Leave it to the working classes to go out and fight for our right to be free citizens in our own country.

Middle class Tories deserve Priti Patel and the consequences of their cowardly silence over mass immigration

A British army veteran has today been beaten and arrested by riot police as he was filming a rally in Dover.



Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion as violent and law breaking their protests are, never got this treatment.



British police are not equally applying force. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/cpnvKcn06p — British Lives Matter (@BRLMatter) September 5, 2020