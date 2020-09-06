A Diet of Worms 2020 ?

Luther was condemned at the Diet of Worms in 1521 for his attack on the corruption of the church. But if you thought indulgences, excommunication, burning at the stake, witches and witchfinders, blasphemy, papal bulls, book burning, and the church’s seizure of the common people’s wealth, ended with Luther, think again and watch this amusing video.

  1. Yes well, among other things that have not worked out very well, mass education has failed to produce a critical mass of Westerners who can deal with Reality.

    This tells us something about the masses as well as about the marxists who control and staff the West’s education industries.

