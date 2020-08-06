Carl Benjamin (Sargon) Deport the Rochdale Three.

With millions of followers online, Sargon (Carl Benjamin) asks why, despite three Rochdale Rapists being sentenced in 2012 to be deported, and calls by the Home Secretary and the local MP for this to be done; immigration, police and local officials still refuse to deport them.
No doubt these convicted criminal zealots are considered to be part of the ‘settled’ population of this country and in the perverted hierarchy of rights now prevailing, clearly entitled to preferential settlement, legal and ownership rights, including slave ownership, over the enslaved English helotry.
With this attitude to schoolgirls and the trans Lysenkoism 100 years of progress for women has been thrown away.
What they must think is ‘yumin rights – innit’ and they have a ready army of lawyers, activists, and the threat of Islamists screaming ‘racist’ to ensure that they are protected from their just deserts.
An article (The Irresistible Rise of the Civilisation-State) in the website ‘Unherd’ on the strength of China, Russia, and India maintaining their national culture, history, and identity will overwhelm a decadent liberal-left west destroying its own culture with its pursuit for a utopian ‘global society’.