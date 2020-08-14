Dover Patrol: Giving away your country for free.

In Dover with a camera man to follow the illegal immigrants. The action started even before we arrived. We had taken a detour to Romney Marsh to pick up a local woman who runs a small local coastal defence group tracking all the beach landings, as well as an ex-Home Office official.

Immediately, we saw coast guard trucks and police with wailing sirens screaming through little Kent beachside villages – past small children carrying buckets and spades on the narrow pavements, their parents looking on in bewilderment. Everywhere we went we saw resentment on the faces of the locals of illegal immigration at this invasion of their lives.

Twenty illegals had just arrived on a beach in Dungeness. This is normal. It happens every day. All male, this lot sat on the beach waiting for the authorities to collect them – but not all do. Some run into the dunes. No doubt many have friends in Leicester or Bradford and after a quick phone call on a £100 iPhone, there will be people already here to collect them. The runners are not included in the daily Home Office official numbers.

We were told that this group had not crossed the channel in a dingy but in a high sided fishing vessel that had left a port on the French side at about 11pm the night before, its illegal tracking devices turned off. It hung around just off British coastal waters until about 6am when it lowered a dingy full of human cargo. (At least three separate civilian groups track such illegal boats, dinghies and kayaks night and day. Obviously you would assume that if civilian groups can obtain this information the British and French authorities are able to do likewise and could stop the crossings before they reach British waters).

Arriving in Dover we walked to the port and filmed an interview with the ex-Home Office man. He has been working on the problem for twenty years and is now in despair because he feels all his efforts have come to nothing. The problem is exponentially worse than when he started.

‘Everyone’, he said, ‘Who claims asylum; lies or embellishes their story in some way. Many have been in Europe for over a decade. Many have already claimed asylum in more than one other European country.’

Now nearly 500,000 failed asylum seekers rattle around between countries. Many try to get to Britain: they do not claim asylum in the first ‘safe country’ because they already have tried and failed

He told this story. A young man arrives in Dover. Which country he came from is not relevant because versions of the same story are repeated time and again. He claimed that his father and mother had been murdered, his sister raped, tortured and killed. He, thankfully, escaped.

His story remained consistent but in this case, the courts did not believe him and he was one of the very few who are eventually put on a plane to be deported. (We deported about 1500 people last year out of an illegal population of over two million, nobody knows the exact figure). The Home Office official accompanied him on the plane.

Just after they landed after a long plane ride back, the personable young man asked the Home Office man: ‘Can I borrow your phone mate?’

‘Sure. Why?’

‘I just need to ask my father to come and collect me from the airport.’

After the interview, we saw a small group on the other side of one of the quays. We were trying to meet a man from Cleethorpes who has been staying in a hostel, filming landings day and night for the last three months. (Twitter @PatriotActive66)

We walked over but instead of the man from Cleethorpes it was Nigel Farage with a group of main-stream media journalists and cameramen. None of the media asked who we were. None of them seemed remotely interested in interviewing any of the local people or a man who has given up years of his life to film to film this outrage. We said hello to Nigel, had a quick chat and then got hold of Active Patriot who took us to where the real action was happening.

Opposite a pub called ‘The Cinque Port Arms’ completely devoid of customers is a large car park adjoining a quay with a long gangway. Just as we arrived, Patriot said,

‘There goes the first one.’

A beautiful, sparkling, 2020 registration luxury, air-conditioned coach leaves. It’s occupants, all young, light skinned, middle Eastern males stare down at us out of the windows.

We swelter and the sun burns. We cross the car park to where another three buses sit waiting. Their bored drivers smoke cigarettes. Some talked to us, some did not. Some were hostile,

‘We have had death threats because of people like you.’

Some were friendly and thought the whole thing was a joke but they were, as they said,

‘Just doing their jobs and needed the money for the mortgage.’

All were local, white, middle-aged local Kent men. (Serco / Mears with its £2.9 billion pound contract to house asylum seekers had no doubt contracted the buses or perhaps bought them brand new. Serco is run by Sir Winston Churchill’s grandson, Rupert Soames who was paid £4.5m in 2018).

We moved over to the water. All around us were dozens of officials – standing waiting like a reception committee: The Immigration Agency, the local police, Coast Guard, Customs and lifeboats. Tied up in the water were ten, crisp, brand new £4000 dinghies. A boat came by dragging another dozen dinghies, yesterday’s batch, behind it. Active Patriot tells us that thousands of similar boats are stored in a compound around the corner. We filmed a few other bits and suddenly everyone turned excitedly and said,

‘Here’s another one coming.’

A coast guard trawler docked.

One after another, a group of tall, young,fit, African men walk up the gangplank – each helpfully escorted by their own immigration official. Soon they will be on their air conditioned bus to their hotel to join 45,000 others being accommodated in hotels like the 4 star Bromsgrove Hilton.

This goes on day and night. The day before we came, twenty two boats came in. That did not include illegals of whom the only trace was some discarded lifejackets, a few plastic water bottles and a dinghy left on a sandy Kent beach.

It felt just like arriving in Palma, Majorca airport on a Thompson holiday package tour. ‘Welcome to Britain. – Your luxury coach, your welcoming committee, your fully inclusive full board hotel awaits you. We hope you will be very comfortable during your tax-payer funded indefinite holiday.’

Another group were filmed this morning, landing on a beach. They tried to run away but people who had been filming caught them. The police arrived and threatened to arrest the people who caught the illegal migrants. The car park that we filmed in yesterday where the coaches wait now has a sign on it saying ‘Closed.’

Unlike 15 m people eligible for dual nationality who live in this country , I don’t have anywhere else I call home.



