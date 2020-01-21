Presidents Clinton and Obama as well as candidate Hilary Clinton were in favour of keeping out illegal Mexican immigrants until they realised…..
…until they saw that it could be the biggest gerrymandering scam in history – totally swamp the Republicans with illegal immigrants (oh, sorry, “undocumented workers”) in sanctuary cities…