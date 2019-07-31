Liked this Blog ? Why not post it to a friend ?
Excellent, intelligent AfD speech and further proof that our enemy is France and the pan-handler countries not Germany. Last year’s farewell concert to Simon Rattle at the Waldebuhn saw 22000 Germans swaying along to Land of Hope and Glory as happily as they did to Berlinerluft. Utter disgrace that this speech was not headline news.