1 Comment on ‘My mission will have been a success when the terms are so brutal the British will prefer to stay in the Union.’

  1. Excellent, intelligent AfD speech and further proof that our enemy is France and the pan-handler countries not Germany. Last year’s farewell concert to Simon Rattle at the Waldebuhn saw 22000 Germans swaying along to Land of Hope and Glory as happily as they did to Berlinerluft. Utter disgrace that this speech was not headline news.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © The Salisbury Review 2019. All rights reserved.